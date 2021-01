Lubbock Health Department to hold 3 vaccine clinics this week

This is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has allocated additional vaccine for the COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. This allotment will allow more area residents to start the two-dose vaccine series. Clinic registration, for those who fall into Phase 1A and 1B as defined by the Texas Department of State Health Services, will open at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021.

The vaccine clinics will be at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, January 26 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 27 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 28 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

All individuals in Phases 1A and 1B seeking a vaccination are encouraged to make an appointment.

Scheduling for all three clinics opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 25.

Those wishing to make an appointment by phone can do so by calling the City of Lubbock Public Health Department at 806.775.2933

Those wishing to make an appointment online can do so by visiting mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine

Those wishing to schedule their second dose can do so by calling the Public Health Department or, beginning Wednesday, January 27, by visiting mylubbock.info/dose2

Appointments are limited and walk-ups are highly discouraged. Individuals with appointments will be given priority, and walk-ups are not guaranteed a vaccine.

Individuals needing mobility assistance need to call the Public Health Department for an appointment. The City will make an announcement once all the clinics are booked. Additional vaccine clinics will be held next week.

Phase 1A individuals must present a badge or other agency identification to be admitted to the clinic. If you are eligible for vaccine through your employer, we request that you access the vaccine through that system.

The Texas Department of State Health Services defines Phase 1A and 1B as follows:

Phase 1A

• Paid and unpaid workers, ages 18+, in hospital settings working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19. Such as but not limited to:

Physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)

Additional clinical staff providing supporting laboratory, pharmacy, diagnostic and/or rehabilitation services

Others having direct contact with patients or infectious material

• Long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable residents. Includes:

Direct care providers at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and state supported living centers

Physicians, nurses, personal care assistants, custodial, food service staff

• EMS providers who engage in 9-1-1 emergency services like pre-hospital care and transport

• Home health care workers, including hospice care, who directly interface with vulnerable and high-risk patients

• Residents of long-term care facilities

• Staff in outpatient care settings who interact with symptomatic patients. Such as but not limited to:

Physicians, nurses, and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)

Clinical staff providing diagnostic, laboratory, and/or rehabilitation services

Non 9-1-1 transport for routine care o Healthcare workers in corrections and detention facilities

• Direct care staff in freestanding emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics

• Community pharmacy staff who may provide direct services to clients, including vaccination or testing for individuals who may have COVID

• Public health and emergency response staff directly involved in administration of COVID testing and vaccinations

• Last responders who provide mortuary or death services to decedents with COVID-19. Includes:

Embalmers and funeral home workers who have direct contact with decedents

Medical examiners and other medical certifiers who have direct contact with decedents

• School nurses who provide health care to students and teachers

Phase 1B

• People 65 years of age and older

• People 18 – 64 years of age with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk, such as but not limited to:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

Solid organ transplantation

Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

