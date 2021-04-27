Lubbock Health Department trades Civic Center vaccine clinic for pop-up clinics

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, May 1, the City of Lubbock Health Department will officially close the doors to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic held in the Lubbock Civic Center.

It’s been a four-month-long process which Katherine Wells, with the Lubbock Health Department, says has been a huge success.

“We’ve given over 100,000 vaccines,” said Wells. “It’s been a huge community effort with the Health Department, Lubbock Fire and Rescue, our medical students, and Lubbock volunteer nurses.”

Now they are focused on reaching more individuals by going out into the community and making the vaccines more accessible.

“You’ll see Health Department staff at the mall, we will be at different festivals, [and] we will be at churches,” said Wells. “We are going to come to you and give you that vaccine.”

Recently, the Health Department received over 10,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the CDC and FDA lifted restrictions following some medical concerns.

However, according to UMC Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mike Ragain, there still seems to be some hesitancy around the one dose vaccine.

“Data suggests of those who haven’t been vaccinated in the U.S., less than one in four is interested in the J&J vaccine now,” said Ragain.

Health officials like Ragain understand the concerns and said both Pfizer and Moderna are good alternatives as long as you follow up on your second dose.