LUBBOCK, Texas – Two years ago this week, the City of Lubbock reported the very first COVID cases in the South Plains. Today, Lubbock county has reported over 96,000 cases, and over 1,000 deaths related to the disease.

Director of the Lubbock Health Department Katherine Wells said that over the course of the pandemic, the health community has come a long way from what they knew two years ago.

“As we’re looking two years later,” Wells said, “we still have the virus here in the community. However, we have vaccines that are significantly reducing the severity of disease and hospitalizations.”

The virus caused thousands of people in the community to be hospitalized. The hospitals in the area reported that they reached full capacity several times during the course of the pandemic.

Covenant Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Craig Rhyne said that the pandemic has taught the medical community a tremendous amount.

“Never in history has medical research progressed so rapidly as it has with this disease,” Dr Rhyne said.

Wells said that while cases have dropped drastically into the single digits, if that changes we’re more equipped to respond with treatments and preventions.

“There’s just been so much knowledge and information that’s come out there,” Wells said. “That’s come out over the past two years. That’s why I think people think things have changed, because they have. We had so little information two years ago.”