LUBBOCK, Texas – July marks one year since the ‘National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’ made a significant transformation and rebranded to the ‘988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline’.

“It was a long 1-800 number, and typically when people are in some type of psychiatric distress, it might be hard to remember that number,” said Bobby Carter, a licensed professional counselor with StarCare Specialty Health System (StarCare). “Much like 911, 988 was implemented to have just a quick three-digit number that someone can dial to have direct contact with a mental health professional to help them with whatever they’re going through.”

The simple number provides those suffering from mental health emergencies with 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors.

“We’re here, so don’t sit in silence and wait,” said Marle Antu, chief of behavioral health operations at StarCare. “We want to help. When you reach out, we’ll answer the call. If we aren’t the right person for you, we will help connect you to the right person.”

Over the past year, the 988 Lifeline has answered nearly 5 million calls, texts or chats, which is 2 million more than the year prior.

The Lone Star State ranks third in volume of calls received. In May 2023 alone, Texas answered 11,502 total contacts to the 988 Lifeline. The state has 988 regional centers in Fort Worth, El Paso, Houston and Austin. Those hubs determine if a local response is needed which would be where Lubbock’s StarCare would step in.

“If it comes to us, we’re answering it within three rings of your call,” Antu said. “We’re really trying to ensure that we answer that phone immediately.”

Even with a significant increase in outreach, a Summer 2023 survey from the National Alliance on Mental Illness found only 17% of Americans are familiar with the 988 Lifeline.

“There’s still a slight stigma in regards to mental health, and I think a lot of people don’t want to talk about it or ask about it, so therefore, they’re not getting the information,” Carter said. “It’s a confidential, safe environment, it’s judgment-free, and no one’s going to look at you differently. We don’t turn anyone away.”

StarCare’s Mobile Crisis Outreach Team believes the tide will turn.

“We do a lot of community education to tell people that it’s ok,” Antu said. “If you need help, reach out. There are people here that care and that want to help, and I think 988 has also just paramount that.”

As part of the one-year celebration, the 988 Lifeline rolled out 24/7 call, text and chat support in Spanish in hopes of making the life-saving service as accessible as possible for those in need.

“We’re saving lives and changing lives,” Carter said. “They’re calling you to come out there and help them. You see them at their worst, and you’re able to provide that service to them to help them get through the situation. That’s a very rewarding experience.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.

If you are suffering from a mental health emergency, you can also call StarCare’s 24/7 Crisis Help Line at 806-740-1414.