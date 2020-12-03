Lubbock health officials address vaccines in weekly press conference

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Lubbock held a news conference regarding the coronavirus in the Hub City. One of the many things discussed was vaccines.

Moments later, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had allotted more than 1.4 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine to the state of Texas.

According to a press release, the vaccines would be distributed starting Monday, December 14.

During the news conference, Lubbock Health Authority Dr. Ron Cook said the vaccine is a light at the end of the tunnel. Still, he said it could take months before the vaccine is available to the public.

It is unknown how much of the vaccine Lubbock will receive, but Dr. Cook said the drug is safe.

“The good news is it’s also 90 to 94 or 95 percent effective in creating immunity against the virus. It’s a safe drug,” Cook said.

Dr. Steven Berk, Dean of the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School of Medicine said the vaccine heading to Texas is great news.

“And those of us who are in the field of infectious disease, we know how polio was wiped out by vaccination, how smallpox was wiped out globally by vaccination, and we’re hoping that that’s what’s going to occur with COVID-19 as well,” Dr. Berk said.