Lubbock healthcare workers receive second dose of vaccine

LUBBOCK, Texas — It has now been more than three weeks since the first healthcare workers received the initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Amanda Backlund, a physician at Covenant Health Plus, rolled up her sleeves for a second time on Monday.

“You’re gonna have a predictable response to the vaccine, you’re gonna have mild to moderate flu like symptoms,” Dr. Backlund said. “The COVID infection can be so unpredictable.”

Dr. Ron Cook, Health Authority for the City of Lubbock and Chief Health Officer at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, said one dose is only about 70 percent effective, but the second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, is more than 90 percent effective against COVID-19.

“Our body responds with enough immune response to protect us 94 to 95 percent of the time,” Dr. Cook said.

Time also plays a crucial role in the effectiveness of the vaccine. Pfizer’s must be taken after three weeks, and Moderna’s must be taken after a month, with a 4 day grace period.

“You’re not completely protected until another 2 to 3 weeks after that second dose,” Dr. Cook said.

Research is still being conducted into the vaccine, such as what happens if you get COVID-19 between vaccinations.

“That’s the reason we are continuing to ask you that you wear a mask and socially distance,” Dr. Cook said.

Additionally, studies are also being conducted on whether people can still transmit the virus even after receiving the vaccine.

Dr. Cook said we may need to continue to wear masks and social distance until herd immunity is reached, which could happen once 70 to 80 percent of the population receives both vaccinations. If patients only receive one, the virus could mutate.

“You’re giving the virus an opportunity to make a change in-between — that’s the same thing with antibiotics,” Dr. Cook said.

The CDC reports the Pfizer vaccine is effective against the new, more transmissible, strain of the coronavirus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 13,324 people have received at least the first dose of the vaccine. Additionally, 1,158 people have been fully vaccinated.

UMC reports they will be receiving their second doses of the vaccine next week.