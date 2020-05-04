Lubbock helps boy fighting leukemia celebrate his “cancerversary” Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police officers, superheroes and members of the community took part in a special parade Sunday afternoon to celebrate a milestone in a Lubbock boy’s fight against leukemia.



Aiden Cuevas just completed his first year of treatment for the disease.



He still has a long road ahead, with another two and one-half years of treatments left.



To celebrate his “cancerversary,” a group organized the parade so the community could cheer him on while maintaining social distance.



The parade begin at the South Plains Mall and ended around Wester Elementary School, where Aiden is a student.



He was outside the school to greet those in the parade.



Organizers said he’s big fan of the superheroes and his favorite color is orange.

