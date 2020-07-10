Lubbock helps find stolen food truck

Breaking News
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the Dos Hermanas Restaurant and Food Truck Facebook page posted that their taco truck had been stolen sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning.

The Facebook page said the taco truck was their source of income and would appreciate the help of the public.

About two hours later, the Facebook page posted a follow-up post stating the truck had been recovered, although it had been rummaged through.

The Facebook page thanked the public for their help and hopes that some accountability is taken.

