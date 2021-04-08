Lubbock High cafeteria workers volunteer to help prom dreams come true

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock High School’s prom is just around the corner, but for some dreaming about their night on the dance floor, the cost is holding them back

“So, we all brainstormed and we all figured, prom!” said LHS cafeteria worker, Angie Solis.

They started a sponsorship program to help get students to prom. They hoped to coordinate discounted dress, hair or makeup, so they turned to Facebook for help.

“Man, the response was overwhelming,” said Solis.

Folks offered free hair, makeup and nails, and dresses came flooding in.

“We can reach out and help more girls get something they wouldn’t normally be able to afford,” said Cafeteria worker Jessica Bowsher.

But they don’t plan to stop there as they also hope to help with tickets and transportation.

“I feel like a lot of kids don’t think they will be able to go, now they don’t have to worry about that. It’s something extra that a family shouldn’t have to worry about,” said Bowsher.

The volunteers said they want to do what they can help students have a magical night that coronavirus won’t take away.

“I think prom is really important this year because a lot of kids got cheated out of it last year and it broke a lot of kids hearts. You never know, day to day, what we are looking at. They say COVID is getting worse, but it’s really important that this year is a very important prom and we try to help as much as we can,” said Solis.

And while they may only see the students a few times a day, it’s in those quick moments they try and show the students how much they care

“I have five kids, but I have 2,000 that I work for,” said Bowsher.

This group of cafeteria workers say they are hoping to help at least 25 students and that they are always looking for more donations.

Contact Jessica Bowsher here if you’d like to donate.