Lubbock High girl’s basketball temporarily suspended due to COVID-19

This is a press release from the Lubbock Independent School District.

Lubbock Independent School District administrators have confirmed cases of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) affecting the girls basketball program at Lubbock High School. In consultation with local health authorities, the decision has been made to place the girl’s basketball teams on hiatus until December 3, 2020, to allow for treatment of those who have contracted the virus and quarantines for those who have exposure risk due to close contact.

All practices are canceled and games will either be rescheduled or canceled. The suspension will affect the varsity girls games with Shallowater on November 20; Amarillo Tascosa on November 24; and Midland Lee on December 1.

Lubbock ISD protocols require the wearing of appropriate face coverings for students, teachers, coaches, staff, and administrators; and social distancing. The Texas Education Agency defines close contact as being within six feet of an infected person for a duration of 15 minutes, while not wearing a mask; or being directly exposed to infectious secretions like a cough or sneeze. As a precautionary measure and in the spirit of transparency, we are asking families to closely monitor for these COVID-19 symptoms:

Feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees F.

Loss of taste or smell

Cough

Difficulty breathing

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Headache

Chills

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Shaking or exaggerated shivering

Significant muscle pain or ache

Diarrhea

Nausea or vomiting

Lubbock ISD adheres to COVID-19 protocols established by the Texas Education Agency, University Interscholastic League, and City of Lubbock Health.

