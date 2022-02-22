WASHINGTON (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the U.S. Department of Energy:

A team of high school students from Lubbock, Texas won their regional competition for the 2022 National Science Bowl® (NSB) this past weekend and will compete in the NSB National Finals this spring, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), who sponsors the NSB, announced today.

“The National Science Bowl® is a great opportunity for young people across America to come together through science,” said U.S. Department of Energy Deputy Secretary David Turk “and I want to congratulate the Lubbock High School team on advancing to the National Finals! Good luck to you – our future scientists, innovators, and leaders!”

The NSB brings together thousands of middle and high school students from across the country to compete in a fast-paced question-and-answer format where they solve technical problems and answer questions on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, Earth and space sciences, physics and math.

The team from your area that won their qualifying regional competition this past weekend and will be advancing to the National Finals is:

Lubbock High School, Lubbock, Texas

The winning team from each of the middle and high schools regional competitions will compete in the National Finals. Depending upon guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the District of Columbia, the National Finals may also be a virtual event. The virtual/in-person status will be determined by March 1, 2022.

If the 2022 National Finals are virtual, middle school teams will compete for the National Championship on Saturday, May 7, 2022, and high school teams will compete for the National Championship on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

If the competition is in-person, the competition will take place April 28-May 2, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Teams will receive at least $500 and up to $2,500 for first place, to use for their school’s STEM activities. But to many, the ultimate prize is simply the prestige of winning the National Championship.

Today, the NSB annually draws more than 14,700 middle and high school competitors. Since the first competition in 1991, approximately 325,000 students have faced off in the National Science Bowl® Finals. The knowledge that former competitors have acquired and, more importantly, the collaborative skills and study habits that they learned along the way have led them to successes in a variety of fields. Many have become researchers; others are science and math professors.

The 2022 competitors will follow in the footsteps of previous National Science Bowl® contestants and will blaze a trail for students in science, math, and engineering.

Middle and high school student teams come from all across the country: large and small schools, urban and rural settings. Each team is composed of four students, one alternate, and a teacher who serves as an advisor and coach. The competition tests the students on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, Earth science, physics, energy, and math. The Department of Energy Office of Science manages the National Science Bowl® and sponsors the finals competition.

DOE’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit https://www.energy.gov/science.

(Press release from the U.S. Department of Energy)