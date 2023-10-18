LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Historic Commission will dedicate a Texas Historical Marker recognizing Harmon Farms on October 21 at 10:30 a.m. Harmon Farms is located at 2607 North FM 400.

The Texas Historical Commission has designated Harmon Farms as a significant part of Lubbock County and Texas history, according to a press release.

In 2020, Harmon Farms became part of the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Family Land Heritage Program, honoring a family who continuously owns and operates land for 100 years.

The Lubbock County Historical Commission said in a press release it welcomes the public to share in and witness this historical event.