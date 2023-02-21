LUBBOCK, Texas — The victim of a “failure to stop and render aid” case was released from a Lubbock hospital Tuesday, his family said. He was identified by his family as Adrian Holguin of Denver City.

The family talked to EverythingLubbock.com in the hopes that eyewitnesses will come forward with more information.

The family said Holguin was at a nightclub in the 2200 block of Interstate 27 Saturday night. He was hit as he was leaving.

A police report was not ready Tuesday, however, the Lubbock Police Department provided certain details.

“It was reported that the victim was northbound on foot and was attempting to cross the street in the 800 block of 22nd [Street],” LPD said in an email. “The victim was initially reported to have serious injuries, this was later changed to moderate.”

Image of stolen truck provided by Holguin family

Image from eyewitness video

Holguin’s mother, Becky Holguin, said her son needed two surgeries. He said her son suffered damage to his face and a fractured forehead. She said his shoulder was also fractured.

“There was an angel watching over my baby,” Becky said.

She also said people stopped to help and someone took video of the car as it left. Police did not confirm or deny that an eyewitness video depicted the car that hit Holguin.

The eyewitness video did not catch the actual moment but instead caught a glimpse of the aftermath as a vehicle left the scene. Use the video player above to see it.

The family said the nightclub had surveillance video and the owner was very helpful in locating it. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the nightclub and left a message.

After all of that, to add further insult, the family later discovered Holguin’s truck was stolen.

The family filed a second police report for the truck. It was described as a 2018 Silverado burgundy pickup truck. Anyone with information on the “failure to stop and render aid” or the location of the pickup truck can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can stay anonymous.