A meeting will be held on November 17 at 12:30 p.m. at Citizen’s Tower, located at 1314 Avenue K.

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department has partnered with Initium Health to conduct a comprehensive community health assessment (CHA) that will inform the development of a community health improvement plan.

The City will host a public meeting on Friday, November 17, at 12:30 p.m. at Citizens Tower to discuss the department’s plans for upcoming community engagement and stakeholder meetings, as well as a strategy and anticipated timeline for this project. Attendees will include Lubbock Public Health leadership and the team from Initium Health. All members of the Lubbock community are encouraged to attend to learn more about this process.