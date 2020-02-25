Lubbock home burglar left behind message: “Deez Nuttz”

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called Monday to a burglary in the 2500 block of 36th Street. The police report said the burglar forced open the back door, damaged things and stole things.

An officer wrote in the police report, “I saw that there was white caulk squeezed into 2 electrical sockets. I saw the phrase, ‘Deez Nuttz’ written on the kitchen cabinets in white caulk.”

According to the Internet, Deez Nuts (different spelling) is an Australian punk band.

“I saw a light blue substance that was splattered all over the walls in the living room area,” the officer wrote in the report. “I saw a large amount of exploded ‘black cat’ fireworks in the toilet in the bathroom. The fireworks had been lit on fire and had made the toilet black.”

At the time of the police report, no suspect had been identified.