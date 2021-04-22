Lubbock home intruders caught on camera

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, one Lubbock homeowner caught two intruders inside of her home through camera surveillance she had inside.

Monique Young, the homeowner, said she was at work when the two males went inside her home. She said as soon as her phone alerted her, she left work and called the police.

“It’s terrifying to know that someone can just come in and go through your private place, your safety net and violate you,” said Young. “My first thought was, I’m so glad I wasn’t home.”

Young said she had left the front door unlocked that day.

“It was really more of a convenience for [my son] he was having trouble getting in with the key,” said Young. “He comes in, locks the door, and waits for me.”

Young said the two males did not take anything and that they have been identified to police thanks to the camera footage.

“They were looking for the cameras, and [one of them] looked right inside the camera, and they knew they were in trouble,” said Young. “I just feel that if I had not had the cameras, they would have gone to some more houses than just mine.”

Leath McClure, Lieutenant at the Lubbock Police Department, said most break-ins happen during the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. while people are at work.

While McClure said there is no one hundred percent way to eradicate home break-ins, there are precautions people can take to help safeguard their homes.

“Security cameras and alarms are obviously always the best route,” said McClure. “That Ring doorbell or other cameras that you can monitor from your home when you’re away from home [are good].”

McClure said those who can not afford home security systems can also purchase signs that mirror alarm company signs.

“Anything you can do to harden your house as a target, such as lock your back gates, maybe leave a lamp on during the day,” said McClure. “Even simply taking the deadbolt off your lock off and buying longer extended screws to make it harder to kick in.”

McClure said homeowners could opt for keypads that require a code to get in to ensure homes are locked and secured every time. McClure said one of the most important things is to get to know your neighbors to help fight crime in the neighborhood.

“There’s only so many officers patrolling at a certain time and at any time, half to three-quarters of those are on a specific call.

“So, we need the public’s help keeping an eye out for your neighbors, getting to know your neighbors, forming some neighborhood watch groups or having an association or some neighbors that you’re close to,” said McClure.