LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a “burglary in progress” in the 4800 block of 102nd Street on April 5, said a police report.

The homeowner told the officer that he heard someone at the door and grabbed his gun, said the report.

The report stated that the women opened the door, walked in and refused to leave.

The homeowner held the women at gunpoint until police arrived, stated the report. There were no injuries and no damage to the homeowner’s property.

The report stated that the woman looked confused and disoriented. According to the police report from LPD, the woman “had a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.”

Online jail records stated the woman was charged for public intoxication and not for burglary. She was transported and booked and at Lubbock County Detention Center.