LUBBOCK, Texas – This week, thousands of homeowners across Lubbock are expected to get their own appraisals in the mail. According to the Lubbock Central Appraisal District, the average appraisal went up by 16% in 2022. However, some residents said their taxes have doubled.

Tuesday outside of the Lubbock Central Appraisal District, many residents said last year’s increase was already out of the budget. However, that was before they saw the 2022 appraisals.

Lubbock Homeowner Roy Holmes said he got his appraisal notice in the mail Monday night and was shocked when he saw that his property value had doubled compared to 2021. Holmes said that his property taxes for his vacant land went from $15,000 to $30,000.

“They’re punishing us for owning land,” Roy said. “That’s what it looks like to me. If you own a property here and there are not enough houses, they won’t take your money because they don’t have enough houses and land here to tax.

Holmes wasn’t the only property owner who was caught off by the property tax increase. Homeowner Michael Walters said his taxes went up several hundred dollars for 2022. Walters, a retired veteran, said that for those on a fixed income, the increase is more than most people can afford.

“I don’t have that luxury,” Walters said. “I’m retired from the military, and I’m retired from the government so I’m pretty much fixed.”