Lubbock home’s water valves hit by vandals

LUBBOCK, Texas – A South Lubbock home’s backflow water valve was vandalized sometime overnight on Thursday.

Renee Acker said she was pulling out of her driveway Thursday morning when she noticed the valve’s cover was missing and the valve itself was broken.

“These are very expensive and it’s not affordable to people who are working for a living,” said Acker.

The backflow valve keeps water from flowing back into a home. The City of Lubbock requires most homes to have one.

Acker estimates it will cost her about $2,000 to replace the valve.

“I don’t have a couple of extra thousand dollars laying around,” said Acker. “I don’t know many people who do.”

This comes just as Acker becomes the primary caretaker for her parents. Her father is battling Parkison’s disease and her mother is in her third round of cancer.

“This was just something I couldn’t keep to myself anymore,” said Acker.

Acker said she filed a police report. Lubbock Police said they are currently investigating.