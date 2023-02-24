LUBBOCK, Texas — A ceremony in Lubbock will honor the efforts of a local veteran in Operation Desert Storm.

The Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466, Military Order of the Purple Heart 0900, Lubbock Regional Honor Guard and Friends of the Monument will host a ceremony Saturday, February 25th, at 1:00 p.m. at the Monument of Courage, 4014 84th Street.

Operation Desert Storm’s mission was to liberate Kuwait from Saddam Hussein’s military forces.

The ceremony will honor US Army PFC Corey Lee Winkle. PFC Winkle was the only Desert Storm casualty from the Lubbock area. There will be a roll call, a 21-gun salute followed by taps. Event hosts will then present a US flag to PFC Winkle’s Gold Star sister.

“PFC Winkle may be gone, but he will never be forgotten,” a statement said.

For further details, see the press release below.

Operation Desert Storm's mission was to liberate Kuwait, a US Ally from an invasion by Saddam Hussein's military forces. The invasion was not only devasting to the people of Kuwait, it destabilized the region's security and impacted the global economy; something had to be done. A coalition of 35 countries deployed resources to the region and waited for a peaceful resolution. After negotiations failed, "Operation Desert Storm" was initiated. The US Coalition proved to be a formidable force that sustained few casualties while Iraq sustained tens of thousands of casualties with twice as many wounded. The war lasted 36 days, yet the ground campaign took only 100 hours. On 28 February 1991, Kuwait was officially liberated.

With Desert Storm falling in history between the war in Vietnam and those of Iraq and Afghanistan, the heroism and sacrifice of our Desert Storm Veterans is often forgotten. On Saturday, 25 February 2023 we will tell their story, we will honor them with a hero’s welcome, we will thank their families and we will remember our fallen.

We will end the ceremony by hosting a Memorial Service in honor of US Army PFC Corey Lee Winkle, Lubbock, Texas. PFC Winkle was the only Desert Storm casualty from the Lubbock Area. He was assigned to the US Army's Bravo Company, 3 Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment. Learning of what Lubbock is doing to honor PFC Winkle's sacrifice, veterans of B Co. 3rd Bn. 15th Inf. Regiment are traveling to Lubbock from around the country to take part in the memorial service. We will conduct Roll Call, a 21-gun salute followed by Taps. We will present a US flag to PFC Winkle's Gold Star Sister. PFC Winkle may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.

Points of contact for this ceremony is Lubbock VFW Chief of Staff, Benny Guerrero at vfwpostcommander2466@gmail.com.