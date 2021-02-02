Lubbock hospital COVID-19 rate recovers, restrictions reduced

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and Lubbock County both confirmed on Tuesday that the greater Lubbock area was no longer, “a high hospitalization area” for COVID-19. As such, businesses face reduced restrictions on capacity – although, officials said the area still remains, like all of Texas, subject to executive order GA-32 by Governor Greg Abbott.

Lubbock and 22 surrounding counties are inside Trauma Service Area B. Since mid-October, TSAB has been over the 15% limit set by state officials. That ended officially on Tuesday as TSAB remained under 15% for seven consecutive days.

“Additionally, all licensed hospitals in the TSA may resume elective surgeries as set forth in Executive Order GA-32,” state officials said in a letter to Lubbock and Lubbock County.

