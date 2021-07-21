Lubbock hospitals concerned as daily COVID cases mirror pandemic highs

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday the City of Lubbock reported 73 new cases and 422 active cases, which is the highest count seen since back in February.

The Delta variant accounts for 80% of the new infections in our area and hospitalizing those who have not been vaccinated, according to the city.

“We know it’s a more infectious type of virus and it may be more severe as well” said University Medical Center Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mike Ragain.

Over the course of the month of July, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has consistently increased. UMC reported 17 in-patients, with seven in intensive care, while Covenant reported 22 in-patients with around half in the ICU.

“The COVID variants going around now are not the same COVID variants,” said Covenant Medical Director Jason Loos. “In my opinion we are seeing more people that are younger get admitted to the hospital.”

Dr. Loos experienced stronger effects of the Delta variant after not getting the vaccine originally and now encourages those on the fence to take the initiative.

Those who have refrained from getting their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are shown to be more vulnerable. As more people are affected, hospitals are concerned for their well-being.

“It is a privilege to do what we do it truly is we are blessed to be able to take care of this community,” said Covenant Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brian Schroeder. “I am concerned about the physical and emotional wellbeing of our caregivers.”