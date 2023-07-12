LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Sports announced in a press release that it will partner with the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association for the 2023 Texas Firefighter Summer Games.

The Firefighter Summer Games will be held from July 16 through July 22, said the release.

“It’s truly a privilege to help host the 2023 Texas Firefighter Summer Games. We get a chance to see our fellow brother and sister firefighters from…Texas come to Lubbock and compete,” said the release.

The release mentioned that about 800 firefighters from across the region will gather in Lubbock at multiple venues including Berl Huffman Athletic Complex, South Plains Lanes, Lubbock Shooting Complex, Texas Tech University Recreation Center, Lake Alan Henry, Meadowbrook Canyon Creek Golf Course and the MCM Elegante Hotel.

According to the release, the event predicts it will attract over 5,000 attendees and estimated an economic impact of over $1.3 million for the local community.

Texas Firefighter Summer Games president, Eric Harr expressed, “We felt Lubbock would provide an opportunity to reach new departments in that region of the state.”

Harr also mentioned that the Lubbock venues will be close to the hosted hotel to “provide a new experience for those attending.”

All the events will be opened to the public and to view the full schedule click here.