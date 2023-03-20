LUBBOCK, Texas — Broadway Festivals announced Monday the theme for Lubbock’s 33rd annual Fourth on Broadway would be “United We Sing.”

Many activities will include Youth Fishing Parade, River Smiths eating contest, and the Gorilla Law Firm Evening Concert. Pre-registration to participate in the parade was already open.

Cash prizes will go to the best floats in both commercial and noncommercial categories. Parade goers can see the parade live on Broadway and Mackenzie Park. Those who can’t make it to the event can watch it on KLBK-TV and by live-streaming on EverythingLubbock.com.

Fourth on Broadway is also looking for volunteers to help run the event. To learn more about this year’s 4th of July events at Mackenzie Park, or to sign up to participate in the various events, visit www.broadwayfestivals.com or call 806-749-2929