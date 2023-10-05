LUBBOCK, Texas — A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details on Thursday about what led up to a SWAT situation at the Holiday Inn hotel in the 6100 block of Justice Avenue.

LPD previously said officers were called at 12: 42 p.m. on Monday for a “disturbance.”

According to the police report, when staff tried to tell Keaton Harris, 36, that it was past check out time, and he “slammed the door in their face and threatened to shoot the entire staff and other subjects on the third floor of the hotel.”

Staff told officers Harris was “yelling and damaging property” in the room. The police report said after responding officers requested a supervisor, LPD called SWAT and negotiators due to “the high chances of further danger. The report accused Harris of being “hostile” and said he requested officers to shoot him.

(Photo: Ranger Aerial Operations)

After about 6 hours, Harris was taken into custody around 6:36 p.m. As of Thursday, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center.