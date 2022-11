LUBBOCK, Texas — Friday at 2:55 a.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire that left one dog dead and four people displaced.

LFR received reports of a fire at a home in the 3200 block of Bates Street. When firefighters arrived, four adults were in the house – they were able to escape and were being assisted by Red Cross.

The fire was contained but damaged 80% of the home, LFR said.

Fire Marshals were investigating the cause of the fire.