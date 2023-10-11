LUBBOCK, Texas– A fire in West Lubbock that left a woman with serious injuries was intentionally set, according to an incident report from the Lubbock Police Department obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

The fire happened in the 6800 block of 84th Street on Friday at 11:40 a.m.

The report stated the suspect started the fire to “destroy or damage the habitation” and was “reckless” because the fire could endanger someone’s life. The report said fire crews were called to the area for a “working structure fire.”

Crews were able to pinpoint the fire to a bedroom in the northwestern part of the house. During the initial investigation, crews found a burn pattern in line with the placement of the bedroom’s mattress, the report stated.

According to the report, the suspect used an ignitable liquid on the mattress and set it on fire, which classified the fire as criminal.

No arrests have been in the case as of Wednesday morning, according to LPD. Lubbock Fire Recuse said officials were still actively investigating the case.