LUBBOCK, Texas — Howdy Homemade Ice Cream is celebrating one year in Lubbock with a mission of “amazing ice cream, served by amazing people.”

Howdy is more than just ice cream it’s a place where teens and adults with disabilities find meaningful employment.

Leslee Kiesling said this is her first job and she is overjoyed when she comes to work.

“It makes me feel good to have a job at an ice cream place that I never have been working before,” Kiesling said.

The ice cream shop is located in the West End shopping center, and it has impacted the lives of not only the customers but employees.

Karlie Wats has been with the shop since last summer, and she says going to work helps with her autism.

“It really helps me grow here I’ve learned how to work at an ice cream shop,’ Wats said. “It was my dream to work at an ice cream shop and it just gives me experience [and] helps me out.”

Wats and Kiesling both agree this is the best job they’ve ever had. The ice cream shop has won countless awards for its many tasty flavors.

With one year here in Lubbock they are excited for what’s to come.