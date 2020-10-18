Lubbock HS football program temporarily suspended due to COVID-19

The following is a press release from Lubbock ISD:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) The Lubbock Independent School District administration has confirmed cases of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) affecting the football programs at Lubbock High School. In consultation with local health authorities, the decision has been made to place the varsity, junior varsity, and freshmen programs on hiatus for the next 14 days to allow for treatment of those who have contracted the virus and quarantines for those who have exposure risk due to close contact.

All practices and games involving Lubbock High football teams have been canceled, including the varsity games with Monterey on October 23, and Amarillo Tascosa on October 30. Lubbock ISD Athletic Department administrators have informed Canyon ISD of these confirmed cases. Lubbock High hosted the Canyon Randall varsity team on October 16.

Lubbock ISD protocols require the wearing of appropriate face coverings for students, teachers, coaches, staff, and administrators; and social distancing. All athletes in Lubbock ISD football programs are equipped with face shields. The Texas Education Agency defines close contact as being within six feet of an infected person for a duration of 15 minutes, while not wearing a mask; or being directly exposed to infectious secretions like a cough or sneeze. As a precautionary measure and in the spirit of transparency, we are asking families to closely monitor for these COVID-19 symptoms:

Feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees F.

Loss of taste or smell

Cough

Difficulty breathing

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Headache

Chills

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Shaking or exaggerated shivering

Significant muscle pain or ache

Diarrhea

Nausea or vomiting

The identified affected areas at Lubbock High School, Chapman Field, and PlainsCapital Park will be deep cleaned. Lubbock ISD adheres to COVID-19 protocols established by the Texas Education Agency, University Interscholastic League, and City of Lubbock Health Department.

(Press release from Lubbock ISD)