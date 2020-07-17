Lubbock identified as a COVID-19 ‘red zone’ in unpublished White House Task Force report

LUBBOCK, Texas — An unpublished White House Coronavirus Task Force report released Friday listed Lubbock as being in the “red zone” for COVID-19 cases.

The report, obtained and published by the nonprofit Center for Public Integrity, listed 18 states as being in the coronavirus red zone. Texas was included in that list.

A coronavirus red zone is described in the report as somewhere that, “during the last week reported both new cases above 100 per 100,000 population and a diagnostic test positivity result above 10 percent.”

Along with the states that were identified as red zones, the report also listed counties in each state that met the criteria for being in the red zone.

Localities and counties in Texas in the red and yellow zones (Source: White House Coronavirus Task Force via the Center for Public Integrity)

Click here to see the full image.

As of July 16, Lubbock had a weekly test positivity rate of 10.01 percent, down from 10.44 percent on July 9.

Also between July 10 and 16, Lubbock reported 838 new cases of COVID-19. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Lubbock County had an estimated population of 310,000.

That would bring Lubbock’s cases per 100,000 to 270. For comparison, according to the report, Texas had 206 new cases per 100,000, and nationally there were 119 new cases per 100,000.

The report lists numerous policy recommendations for cities and counties in red zones, that recommended everyone:

Wear a mask outside the home and maintain physical distance from others

Limit social gatherings to 10 or fewer people

Do not go to bars, nightclubs or gyms

Reduce public interactions and activities to 25% of normal activity

The report also lists recommendations for public officials:

Close bars and gyms and create outdoor dining opportunities

Begin weekly testing of all workers in assisted living and long-term care facilities, require masks for staff and prohibit visitors to the facilities

Work with community groups to provide targeted, tailored messaging to communities with a high rate of cases, as well as increase community level testing

Provide isolation facilities outside of households if positive cases cannot quarantine successfully

Click here to read the Texas section of the full report.