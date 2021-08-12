Lubbock Impact celebrates reopening

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Impact hosted a celebration for their reopening of some of their services Thursday afternoon.

Becky Robertson, Executive Director of Lubbock Impact, said the nonprofit organization’s plans had to shift amid the pandemic.

“We had to close our ministry programs because they were so outreach and, of course, people-oriented,” said Robertson. “We felt like it needed to be relooked at.”

One of the changes that came about the pandemic was modifying the community meals they would typically have indoors to drive-thru service, which they plan to continue until further notice.

Robertson said the reopened services included their dental clinic and ministries, including church and children’s activities are now open. Robertson also said those services would take place between Tuesday to Thursday instead of their usual Wednesday.

“We are really excited to be able to offer everything we did in the past,” said Robertson. “Plus looking at things moving forward that we can add to the ministry.”

Robertson said they had renovated some of their building, including a new walk-in freezer and stainless-steel countertops to help feed more families. There’s also new flooring and some other new equipment in their dental clinic. There’s also a bench honoring their former CEO, Rory Thomas who passed from COVID-19 in 2020.

“That’s one thing that she wanted was a bench in this certain spot by the office,” said Robertson, “Just for people to come and find rest and that she would be there in spirit and caring for people.”

And with these efforts to expand services, Robertson said Thomas would be proud.

“I think she would just be shouting for joy that we are still caring for our Lubbock Impact family,” said Robertson, “And not forgetting why we’re here and the purpose of what we are doing.”

Poppy Beard, a pastor for Unpack Ministries, an organization that helps build community with single mothers going through tough times, said she hoped the new reopening was able to bring in women who need help.

“I hope we get some new faces in here that just say, ‘I need what you have, and I don’t feel seen, and I don’t feel anyone knows what I’m going through,’– because man, this is the place.”