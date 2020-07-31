Lubbock Impact drive-thru kitchen serves hundreds in the community

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Impact held their weekly drive-thru soup kitchen on Wednesday where they served to-go meals and food supplies for hundreds of people and families throughout the Lubbock community. Today’s meal was provided by Cactus Feeders and Raider Red Meats, HEB and National Charity League.

“Since march most everything in the building has been shut down,” said executive director Rory Thomas. “But the numbers of families we’ve been taking care of have quintupled, so today we fixed food for 1500 that equals about 270 families.”

Lubbock Impact is a faith-based organization that provides ministries and services for what they call the “working poor” population. Many families have been furloughed or laid-off due to Covid-19 and are now facing job and food insecurity.

Lubbock Impact has always provided food, clothing, healthcare and spiritual growth services to help those in need get help to better their situations. They explained that due to the uncertain times facing us right now, it is important to continue providing hope and help for those in difficult economic situations.

The organization is a non-profit based out of First Baptist Church with several of their own volunteers, but every week they are assisted by other volunteer groups throughout the community. This week, there were volunteers from High Point Village — a facility that provides an enrichment for individuals with special needs — handing out hand sanitizer, water and offering words of encouragement.

“Today we are out here handing out hand sanitizer and giving them words of encouragement and just trying to do our part,” said Katie Crump, High Point Village Volunteer Coordinator.

There were also LISD volunteers to help parents register their kids for the fall semester. The event was invitation-only to ensure that there was enough food available for those in need.

As a faith based organization, Thomas said that it has been a pleasure to see how Lubbock Impact has helped them.

“Just this week, we talked to six families that don’t need to come any more they are back working, and said we’re going to let someone else have our food,” said Thomas. “That has been happening for the last 2 months. People taking themselves off of our list.”

One volunteer explained that his role is to greet people as they arrive at the drive-thru. He said he asks them what he should pray for them about.

“You can just see that the spirits are lifted by it and people are really encouraged, you see the people who are going through a really hard time and sometimes they are brought to tears even just by the question because they are going through a lot,” said volunteer Dillon Harris.

If you’re interested in volunteering or signing up to receive meals and services, you can contact Lubbock Impact at info@lubbockimpact.com.