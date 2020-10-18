Lubbock Impact Executive Director Rory Thomas passes away from COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Rory Thomas, the Executive Director of Lubbock Impact, passed away from COVID-19, Lubbock Impact said in a Facebook post.

“We want you to hear it from us – Our Dear Friend Rory has gone to be with Jesus,” the Facebook post reads.

“Rory loved her family, friends, Lubbock Impact, and her Savior with everything she had. She worked in excellence in everything she did. We KNOW she has heard, ‘Well done thy good and faithful servant.'”

Lubbock Impact aims to help poor people in the Lubbock community with food, clothing, healthcare and spiritual growth. It holds weekly drive-thru soup kitchens on Wednesdays.

In Thomas’ final days, she stayed committed to the cause she dedicated her life working for. Longtime friend Krystal Bennett told KLBK that Thomas helped Lubbock Impact organize a soup kitchen from the hospital.

Details for Thomas’ “Celebration of Life” have not been figured out yet, but Lubbock Impact will share them when they are.