Lubbock Impact gives out Thanksgiving meals to feed over 1000 people

LUBBOCK Texas – Non-profit organization Lubbock Impact gave out hundreds of bags full of Thanksgiving foods on Wednesday.

Due to the pandemic, the organization did not use their usual dining room. Instead, they offered a drive-thru pick up of bags with turkey, rolls, pudding and other foods. Each bag contained enough to feed up to 5 people.

“We have more people than ever that we need to take care of,” said Glenna Applewhite, Vice Chairman of Lubbock Impact, “Even if COVID is here, I have on a mask, I have on gloves and I can set something in the trunk of your car or on your back seat.”

Jimmy Wills, a resident passing by to get a Thanksgiving bag, said the pandemic had affected his job.

“I clean windows and I clean offices,” he said. “A lot of businesses closed down. There was a lot of job loss – a lot of people couldn’t keep up the rent for their businesses, so it was like a domino effect.”

Wills said the hard times have helped to bring people in the community together.

“When I look back at some of the people reaching out to me, not only me but the community, it lifts my heart to know in times of need, it brought us together,” he said.

Applewhite said the organization will continue doing their part to aid the community with the help of donors. She said the passing of their Executive Director Rory Thomas has been difficult to deal with, but that the organization will continue to do what it can to stay true to her vision.

“Even though we lost a key member of our family, we know everything that we are doing fulfills her legacy and her vision to how this was going to run,” she said.