Lubbock Impact hands out donated meals from H-E-B in honor of Rory Thomas

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Wednesday, cars parked in a line at Lubbock Impact, 2707 34th Street, not only to receive a free meal, but also to hear music played by a pianist nearby in the parking lot. They did so as part of an event to honor the late Rory Thomas.

The organization received donations from H-E-B and handed out the meals in red tote bags in memory of Thomas, founding member of Lubbock Impact. Red roses were also given to each car receiving a meal.

H-E-B provided 250 bags of food that was enough to feed a family of four. Overall, the food goes to feed 1,000 people, according to Lubbock Impact. The bags contained ham, macaroni, rolls and candy.

A group of women from Indiana Baptist prayed over cars as they came through for the last meal of the year, according to the organization. Additionally, Betenbough Homes and the Texas Tech accounting department also volunteered and helped to hand out food.









On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, Lubbock Impact handed out meals to people from the community. H-E-B donated the meals in honor of the late Rory Thomas, founder of Lubbock Impact. (Nexstar/staff)

RELATED STORY: Lubbock Impact Executive Director Rory Thomas passes away from COVID-19