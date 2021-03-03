Lubbock Impact in need of more donations following snowstorm

LUBBOCK, Texas — Many of our neighbors have struggled to pay bills even before the big snowstorm hit–especially due to COVID-19 lay-offs. Now they’re facing even higher utility bills, so nonprofits like Lubbock Impact are stepping in to provide extra support.

“We feed them. We give them medical help. We have a clothes closet for them. We’ve got hygiene products, any of the basic needs that somebody might have,” said Yvonne Dorman, Board Member for Lubbock Impact.

As the number of clients Lubbock Impact serves has increased, fulfilling those needs has required a lot more supplies.

“We went from feeding 250 to 300 people every Wednesday night to about 1200 to sometimes 1500 people,” said Krystal Bennett, a volunteer at Lubbock Impact. “So, it stands to reason our budget quadrupled.”

They’re asking the public for donations of all kinds – food, clothes, socks, gloves, monetary donations. They even have an Amazon wishlist stating their specific needs, if you are interested.

“We are going through that money quickly,” said Bennett. “And it goes straight into the purchase of the meals and then passed on to our clients.”

At their Wednesday drive-thru soup kitchen, Lubbock Impact gives each car a family meal, along with several other canned and paper goods. With high utility bills expected from the storm, they have provided more each week to reduce the family’s financial burden.

“They need help paying their utility bills anytime something like that anomaly happens,” said Dorman. “There’s a lot of things that your food stamps won’t pay for, and that’s what we try and supply so that they can have funding to pay their utilities.”

Although the community has already stepped up to help tremendously, serving over 1200 people a week is no small task. If you are interested, you can drop off physical donations at their building on 2707 34th Street, or you can reach out to them on their Facebook page with any questions. You can get more information on their website as well.