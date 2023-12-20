LUBBOCK, Texas — As 2023 draws to a close, we bid farewell to remarkable individuals whose legacies continue to echo in the hearts and minds of many in the Lubbock community. Here is a look back at who left us in the past year.

December 2022

Coach Leach honored on the Texas Tech scoreboard video screen (Nexstar/Staff)

Dec. 12 – Although his death did not happen in 2023, the impact of Former Texas Tech Football Coach Mike Leach’s passing was felt well into the new year. Coach Leach passed away at age 61 following complications from a heart condition.

March

First Class Harvey Christopher Herber, buried in Lubbock after being declared missing in action for 80 years. (Nexstar/Staff)

March 24 – First Class Harvey Christopher Herber served aboard the USS OKLAHOMA, which capsized during the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941, trapping him and over 400 sailors. After an extensive DNA forensics effort beginning in 2015, Herber’s remains were identified in July 2021, and finally accounted for after more than 81 years. His family requested his burial in Lubbock, his closest living relative’s home.

May

May 26 – Dr. Steven Berk, 74, Dean of Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine passed away. Since the start of his TTUHSC career, Dr. Berk made great contributions to the university throughout the years.

Doyle Vogler LISD. (Courtesy of LISD)

May 28 – A retired Lubbock Independent School District administrator, Doyle Vogler, passed away in late May. He impacted countless lives during his remarkable career at Lubbock ISD, the school said in a social media post.

David Dean, owner of Joyland Amusement Park. (Nexstar/Staff)

May 29 – David Dean, owner of Joyland Amusement Park for many years, died following an apparent “quick but tough battle with cancer.”

June

Dave King (Photo courtesy of KFYO)

June 5 – Radio and advertisement legend, Dave King, passed away “comfortably” at his family’s home. King first made his debut on the Lubbock airwaves with KSEL-TV, now known as KAMC. He was also briefly on KLBK radio as a morning show host.

June 6 – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Lubbock’s first-ever bishop, Archbishop Emeritus of Santa Fe, the Most Reverend Michael J. Sheehan, died at age 83. The 40th anniversary of the founding of the Lubbock Diocese was June 25.

August

Aug. 8 – Johnny Hardwick, the voice of Dale Gribble from King of the Hill and Texas Tech graduate, was found dead in his Texas home during a welfare check. Hardwick graduated with a B.A. in Journalism from TTU. The cause of his death was not provided at the time.

September

Sept. 29 – Jay Leeson, a cartoonist for the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, political columnist and freelance writer passed away at 44 years old. His death came after a “brief escalated battle with a long-term illness,” the AJ said.

November

Bob Knight (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Nov. 1 – Former TTU Basketball Coach Bob Knight, who was diagnosed with an unclosed illness back in April, passed away with family surrounding him. He passed away at 83. Knight was an iconic figure and considered one of the winningest coaches in college basketball history.

(Courtesy of McDougal Companies)

Nov. 10 – Delbert McDougal, 86, a Lubbock real estate developer, passed away “peacefully” and “in the presence of his family.” McDougal laid the foundation for his family’s multi-million dollar company that transformed the Lubbock landscape, the McDougal family said.

Matt Dawson (Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

Nov. 26 – Lubbock Fire Rescue Firefighter Matthew Dawson, 34, better known as Matt Dawson, died in 2023. He was seriously injured in a January 2020 crash that killed two other first responders. After the life altering incident, Dawson advocated for legislation to support others wounded in the line of duty, bringing about The Dawson Act.

December

Dec. 2 – Joyce Arterburn, one of Texas Tech University’s biggest fans died at age 90. Arterburn was one of the founders of the Texas Tech High Riders.

Dec. 15 – Rick Betenbough, CEO of Betenbough Companies in Lubbock, was described as a “tenacious entrepreneur” who focused on bringing value to a community he loved. Betenbough passed away at age 59.