Lubbock in the Loop launches their ‘Christmas in Lubbock’ website

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock in the Loop launched its ‘Christmas in Lubbock’ website this week.

The website includes a number of resources related to holiday happenings in the Lubbock metropolitan area.



Features include a map of where you can view Christmas lights around the area, ways to give back during the holiday season and a calendar of events.

Lubbock in the Loop will also have giveaways throughout the season.

You can visit the website at https://christmasinlubbock.com/ and also the Facebook group page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/christmasinlubbock.