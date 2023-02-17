LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s upcoming indoor park ‘Milestones’ experienced some delays during its construction phase, caused by supplies issues. Despite the setbacks, Milestones was set to open in the spring.

Lubbock non-profit, Alström Angels partnered with many sponsors to construct the project. According to its website, Milestones would be the first indoor park in West Texas.

Cassie Johnston, executive director and co-founder of Alström Angels said they encountered many of the same hurdles a lot of businesses had seen this year.

“Unfortunately, even as a nonprofit, we’re not immune to the challenges that our current climate has given us,” Johnston said. “We’ve been running into the same issues that everybody else has been dealing with, supply chain delays, struggling with, even getting certain products that we need to finish construction.”

Once construction is finished, Johnston said they will move on to theming the building, bringing in six different play structures, featuring fun themes like Candyland, a jungle safari, and a rock wall.

She also said they will be bringing the outside in with park trees, benches, murals, and even special carpeted grass.

First United Bank sponsored the new park and Amy Penchard, the chief marketing officer for First United, said their company was excited to be a part of the project and bring this new, innovative idea to West Texas.

“It’s an incredible honor to be able to be a part of a community project that will truly make a difference in the lives of so many families across our community,” Penchard said.

Penchard said the bank has worked with Johnston and Alström Angels for years and trusted her idea.

“When Cassie and I first sat down to talk about the bank’s partnership with Alstrom Angels for Milestones Play Park, we really took a look at everything and what her vision was for the park and all the different interesting and fun areas in the park,” Johnston said.

“We decided that we thought the best place for First United Bank would be to sponsor the party room. So that’s really fun and then there’s a big hallway that we’re going to get to be a part of as well,” Johnston said.

There were many donors and business sponsors for the park in the community, but help was still needed to make the park a reality.

“You know, all of our costs have gone up, so when we once had everything raised, then our costs increased, so now we’re back to still needing to Fundraise to get that last little bit. “

For more information on the park or to donate, visit the park’s website.