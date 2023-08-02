LUBBOCK, Texas– Milestones Development & Play Park said on a Facebook livestream it would be officially opening its doors on December 1.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported that Milestones would be the first indoor park in West Texas. According to its website, “Milestones is a place where every child is unique, regardless of their ability level.”

Cassie Johnston and Jennifer Rondeau Welsh walked the viewers of the livestream through out the facility and answered questions.

The indoor park was set to have a variety of structures such as Candyland, Jungle Safari and a rock wall that was sponsored by Covenant Health.

If you would like view the Facebook Live or visit Milestones Development & Play Park’s social media pages click here.