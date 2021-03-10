Lubbock inmate, once let out by mistake, sentenced for escape

LUBBOCK, Texas — Ernest Zavala, 38, was sentenced this week to 21 months in prison for escape after he walked away from a halfway house in 2020. Zavala was the same inmate who was the subject of a manhunt in 2015 because he was released from the Lubbock County Detention Center by mistake.

In September 2014, Zavala was arrested on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to court documents.

Zavala was found guilty in 2015 and sentenced to 235 months, or almost 20 years, in federal prison, the court documents said.

It was shortly after his 2015 sentencing that he was out free for a time by mistake.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, on April 9, 2020, Zavala was released to Dismas Charities, a halfway house, for home confinement and supervision, the court documents said.

On April 26, Dismas Charities noticed Zavala’s leg monitor was dead and when they went to check on him, Zavala was gone.

Zavala remained at large until May 1, when he was taken back into custody.

Zavala admitted to illegally leaving the facility.

Related story: Manhunt for Felon Released by Mistake from Jail