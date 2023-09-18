LUBBOCK, Texas — David Zamora, 42, an inmate at the Lubbock County Detention Center, was charged with aggravated assault after he was accused of stabbing another inmate during an altercation on Friday, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

According to the documents, Zamora and the victim were involved in a fight when he “intentionally and knowingly used a pencil and manufactured pencil holder as a weapon.”

The documents stated Zamora stabbed the victim in the right cheek and attempted to “disassemble the weapon.” The documents also said the victim chose to “re-engage” with Zamaroa, which led to another physical altercation between the two.

Officers separated Zamora and the victim, and the victim was taken to University Medical Center.

Zamora was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and remains on bonds totaling $150,000.