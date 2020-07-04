Lubbock inmate tests positive for COVID-19

The following is a media release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:

LUBBOCK, Texas — On July 2, 2020, an Inmate at the Lubbock County Detention Center tested positive for COVID19.

The Inmate with the positive test is in isolation, and is receiving the appropriate medical attention. With the inmate in isolation there is minimal risk of infecting others housed elsewhere in the jail. As of yesterday this is the only case the Detention Center has had.

Screening and safety measures are still in place and have been since March. Staff and Healthcare personnel are and have been, wearing proper protective equipment and taking all precautions for the safety and care of everyone.

We would like to clarify that the Lubbock County Detention Center does not have an outbreak of COVID-19 at the facility.

Our deliberate and comprehensive screening process will continue, proactively testing anyone deem necessary.