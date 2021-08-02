Lubbock inventor patents wings for trucks to reduce fuel usage

LUBBOCK, Texas — Local inventor Stewart Hicks has patented and trademarked a new invention designed to help trucks reduce fuel use. Called Road Wings, the device is installed on the bed of trucks.

“I thought it would be neat to put a wing on a vehicle,” Hicks said.

Inspired by his time in the air, Hicks set out to create wings for the road. He came up with the idea 13 years ago, and has now created a device that can save drivers an average of 12 to 15 percent at the pump.

“It creates a lift and makes the vehicle lighter,” Hicks said. “It also creates an airflow over the back of the vehicle which gets rid of some of the draft … It works in two different ways.”

The sleek and light weight design allows easy installation, and comes with more than one benefit for consumers. Hicks said he also wanted to improve a truck’s carbon footprint.

“I just think everyone could use one,” Hicks said.

While the design is currently geared towards trucks, Hicks is working on expanding his invention to customize it for all vehicles in the near future. You can purchase one on his website, TheRoadWing.com.