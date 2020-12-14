Lubbock investigators sorted through 27 GB of data, charged man with child pornography

Image of Sterling Richard Brock from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Friday, a Lubbock court accepted a guilty plea from Sterling Richard Brock, 30, who was indicted for the possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Brock voluntarily pleaded guilty to the child pornography charges.

The maximum penalties the documents said the court could impose included a prison sentence up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.

On July 6, the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division received a tip of an upload of child pornography to a Dropbox account that belonged to Brock, according to court documents.

A special agent with DPS executed a search warrant July 29 for Brock’s Dropbox account, according to court documents. DPS obtained 27 gigabits of data, including video files that contained child pornography, child erotica and bestiality.

Brock was arrested on September 4. According to court documents, he received child pornography from an unknown date until his arrest in September.

RELATED STORY: Three men indicted for child pornography charges, one indicted for enticing a minor