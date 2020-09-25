Lubbock ISD and Covenant Health enter into partnership

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Lubbock ISD.

Lubbock ISD and Covenant Health are hosting a press conference on Monday to announce a new partnership supporting mental health for local students.

Lubbock ISD has negotiated and executed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a grant from Covenant Health. The grant supports the district’s Keep Empowering Youth program, providing funding over a three-year period for additional social and emotional learning (SEL) assistance at the campus level. Beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, the district will be able to place additional SEL specialists and educational aides on 11 campuses, allowing students who are facing social and emotional challenges and barriers to receive strategic support plans on their home campuses. Additional SEL specialists will be added to 12 campuses in the second and third years of the agreement.

“Covenant Health was honored by the invitation to be Lubbock ISD’s funding partner for their social and emotional learning program,” said Lee Turner, regional chief mission officer and behavioral health policy and advocacy. “Our investment in children, as they are provided these resiliency tools, is an important step toward grounded and well prepared citizens of tomorrow.”

“Lubbock ISD is filled with gratitude and overjoyed to begin this new partnership with Covenant Health,” said Kami Finger, executive director of special services. “ As the relational, social and emotional needs of our community rise, most especially for our children, partnerships such as this are necessary. Every student in Lubbock ISD will benefit from the services we are able to provide with these new resources.”

The press conference is on Monday, September 28 at 1:30 p.m. at the Knipling Conference Center. The center is on the sixth floor of the west parking garage at 21st St. and Louisville. Masks are required for everyone in attendance.