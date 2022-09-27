LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock Independent School District (LISD) announced it will host its inaugural Community Leadership Academy for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Community Leadership Academy will provide an opportunity for interested parents, guardians, and community members to learn more about the structure and operations of the district, an LISD press release said.

According to LISD, the program will consist of seven sessions and a graduation ceremony.



It will convene once a month from October through May at locations around the district.

All sessions will take place from 8:00 a.m. – 12 p.m. with breakfast and lunch provided.

Here’s a list of the dates provided by LISD:

Thursday, October 6: Welcome to the Lubbock ISD Community Leadership Academy

Thursday, November 3: The ABCs of Teaching and Learning

Thursday, December 1: What Did You Do in School Today?

Thursday, January 12: Every Child, Every Day

Thursday, February 9: School Safety and Finance

Thursday, March 2: Education is Everyone’s Job

Thursday, April 6: This is Just a Test

Thursday, May 4: Celebrate the Past, Honor the Present, and Plan for the Future

Applications will be accepted until Thursday, September 29. Enrollment is limited. Participants will receive notification of their acceptance no later than Friday, September 30.



More information can be found at www.LubbockISD.org/CLA.