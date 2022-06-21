LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees President, Zack Brady recently talked about plans for new budget as well preparation measures in case of active shooters.

For the new tax period, tax rates are going to go down as a part of the new budget for LISD. This new budget will also provide 3 percent pay increase for faculty and staff.

“We know it’s not enough; we also know it’s the best we can do,” Brady said.

He said without the funding the trustees received from stimulus bills; a pay raise would be difficult if not impossible.

In 2018, LISD passed a $130 million bond package mostly for safety measures for all campus

According to Brady, the biggest chunk went to the construction of single-entry doorways at campuses that didn’t have them already.

In addition to entryways added to select campuses, LISD also holds an active shooter simulation during the summer. Brady said the one thing the district can improve on are reunification procedures.

“We can improve are our reunification procedures of how we put kiddos back together with parents offsite,” Brady said.