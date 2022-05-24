UVALDE, LUBBOCK, Texas — Superintendent of Lubbock ISD, Dr. Kathy Rollo, sent a message to parents Tuesday evening concerning the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde.

Texas governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead

Congressman Jodey Arrington also sent a a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying the shooting was “unfathomable evil.”

“There will be more information and time for discussion in the days ahead but, for now, we must pray for these families.”

The entire statement from Dr. Rollo is below:

Dear Lubbock ISD family,

As you have likely seen, a horrific tragedy took place today in Uvalde, Texas. It is being reported that multiple students and at least one teacher were killed in a school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde CISD. We know that events like this are not only tragic and painful, but can often lead to anxiety and fear felt by our entire school community.

We understand our students and staff may need additional support during this time and want to remind you that our Lubbock ISD counselors are available to those who may be struggling with today’s terrible event and to assist with accessing more formal services, if needed.

Below are two resources from the American Psychological Association and Common Sense Media that parents and caregivers may find helpful in talking about these tragedies at home.

Our hearts are with the staff, students, and families of Robb Elementary School, as well as the entire Uvalde community, during this incredibly tragic time.

Dr. Kathy Rollo

Superintendent, Lubbock ISD