LUBBOCK, Texas – Two Lubbock ISD student-athletes have announced their decisions on their playing careers after high school.

Monterey’s senior Kelly Mora announced on social media she will stay home and play for Krista Gerlich’s Lady Raiders.

The 6-foot-1 forward averaged 20 points and 14 rebounds for a Lady Plainsmen team that advanced to the regional semifinals of the 5A playoffs.

Mora is the first Lady Plainsmen to commit to Texas Tech since Kellyn Schneider signed with Texas Tech in 2011.

Coronado’s Kya Smith will continue her academic and athletic career at Army West Point.

Smith averaged 17 points and ten rebounds as a junior for the Lady Mustangs. Last season, Smith also earned all-state, all-region, all-district, and all-city honors.

The early national letter of intent signing period for basketball is Nov. 9-16.